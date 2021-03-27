By J.H. OSBORNE
KINGSPORT — Berry’s Pharmacy, a family-owned business for more than half a century, met the challenges of providing essential service to its customers throughout 2020 despite the pandemic, and its staff remains focused on offering personalized service in 2021.
Even with face masks in use, they’re still familiar faces. Likewise, their customers.
“I am surprised sometimes how easy it is to recognize customers, wearing masks, as soon as they come in the door,” Jessica Bingham, the third generation to work behind the counter, said. “And we all agree your smile is evident in your eyes and voice, even with your mouth and nose covered.”
Berry’s, located in downtown Kingsport at the corner of Clinchfield and Center (across the street from the Kingsport Farmers Market), was founded in 1969 by the late David “Dave” Berry.
Dave wasn’t just the head of the Berry family. He became a beloved figure to many in the community, serving several generations of hundreds of families over the years.
Today the pharmacy is operated by Dave’s daughter, Jennifer Bingham. Jessica is her daughter and just one of the several employees who, along with three pharmacists, serve Berry’s customers.
“We knew when we moved to this location that the drive-thru was going to be a big plus,” Jennifer said. “And it immediately became popular. During COVID, that just skyrocketed. We’re open for walk-in customers (masks are required, per local orders for businesses open to the public), but since the pandemic began people have moved more and more toward no-contact pickup. Groceries, curbside carryout. Our drive-thru has become the go-to for a lot of our customers.”
Berry’s also continues to offer limited delivery, something that also existed pre-COVID but has become more popular, Jennifer said.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.
To learn more or to contact the pharmacy, call (423) 247-3124.