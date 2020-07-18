Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, a tractor-trailer carrying beer overturned in Kingsport on the exit ramp from Interstate 26 to U.S. Highway 23, near the Virginia state line at Weber City. The Tennessee Department of Transportation closed the ramp until the truck could be removed and the roadway cleared in the afternoon. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said no report on the accident would be available until Monday morning.
Beer truck overturns, blocks ramp from I-26 to U.S. Highway 23
Rick Wagner
Reporter
