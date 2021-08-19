BIG STONE GAP — Union won the Region 2D title in the shortened spring season that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.
Coach Travis Turner and his team now are ready for a repeat run to the title and a return trip to the VHSL Class 2 playoffs in a full fall season.
“We’ve had great two-a-day practices. Kids are working hard. We’ve got a good group coming back from last year that have worked hard in the offseason,” Turner said.
The Bears lost only one starter off the offensive line and return three running backs to the fold: senior Zavier Lomax and juniors Peyton Honeycutt and Johnny Satterfield.
Also back is senior quarterback Bradley Bunch, who helped the Bears win a state championship in basketball before directing the football team to a regional crown.
Malachi Jenkins returns to a starting wide receiver spot. Fellow senior Corbyn Jenkins is also a top returning receiver.
Linemen powering the offense include two-year starter Zach Hall, a junior, at center; returning starter Jacob Hamilton, a junior playing guard; sophomore Izaak Keith at guard; returning starter Tanner Bishop, a junior, at tackle; and junior Tyler Reynolds at the other tackle spot.
Senior Ethan Mabe could add depth up front.
On the defensive side of the football, senior Tanner Jervis heads up the front line coming off a second-team, all-state performance this past season.
Two seniors, Ethan Mabe and Keyandre Davis, return to man the defensive end position.
Jenkins leads the secondary and Lomax is at the forefront of a wealth of talent in the line- backing corps.
Lomax, a second-team, all- stater last season, is joined by Honeycutt on the other side.
Look for sophomores Reyshawn Anderson and Keyshawn Anderson at inside linebacker.
Junior Gabe Sneed and Satterfield can see action both at linebacker and in the secondary.