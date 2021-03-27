By J.H. OSBORNE
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park is open.
The 3,600-acre park with 40 miles of trails never limited activities and temporarily closed some buildings and attractions last year due to COVID-19, but much of the park has reopened, with limited capacity and other safety measures in place.
The park features a picturesque 44-acre lake, hiking trails, a nature center, and animal habitats featuring wolves, bobcats, raptors and reptiles.
Bays Mountain Park — like many other facilities within the city — stopped hosting programs, events and activities about a year ago to help keep people safe and slow the spread of the virus. The nature center, herpetarium and dam were closed, while planetarium shows and barge rides were halted.
Many areas reopened during 2020 and the herpetarium and lower level of the nature center recently reopened. The park will resume barge rides again for spring and will continue to increase its other program offerings with limited capacity.
If you go
From the park’s website:
• Please review this information thoroughly before planning your visit to the park.
• If you feel sick or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, BMP asks that for your safety and that of staff and others visitors, do not visit the park at this time.
• At this time, only 20 guests will be allowed in the nature center at a time.
• Face coverings are required to enter park buildings, in accordance with the Sullivan County mandate.
• Please follow the designated flow of traffic through the Nature Center and keep visits brief so that others can enter.
• Maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others and wash your hands frequently.
• Programs and barge rides are limited to 15 participants (plus program leader).
• All visitors need to stop at the gate when entering the park, as is normal park policy. As a reminder, park entry is $5 per vehicle or free to park members who show their membership card.
• At this time, all nature programs will be held outdoors (weather permitting). Programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides will be held weather permitting and are $5 per person or free for park members.
• Nature center hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
• Barge rides are at 3 p.m. on weekdays, with additional rides at 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
• At this time, the only rental facility available is the Pavilion at Lilypad Cove for groups not exceeding 10 people. No other facilities are available for rent at this time.
• Bays Mountain is committed to the health and safety of both guests and our park staff. We are following recommendations and best practices from the CDC, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and Tennessee Pledge.
• We will continue to monitor any developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and how these might affect operations.
For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.