BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley has been on a mission since the day he set foot in Sullivan East.
His goal was to be one of the best players to ever come through the program’s basketball-rich heritage.
“It was a goal of mine to be the best that I can be personally,” Bartley said. “To be the best that’s ever come through Sullivan East would be a major accomplishment.”
SETTING A HIGH BAR
Bartley’s career for the Patriots has seen a transition from longtime coach John Dyer to Dillon Faver.
“The coaching transition was pretty seamless, to be honest,” Bartley said. “Coach Faver has always been around and we got used to him. When he became the head coach, it felt normal. We already had a bond, and we were already used to everything other than him being the head coach.”
It became apparent that Bartley was going to be a problem for any opponent with his physical style of play and smooth shooting touch.
Faver saw Bartley’s drive early and was impressed.
“When Dylan was in eighth grade, we had the ninth-graders and some sophomores playing them up here playing each other,” Faver said. “(Dylan) got fouled really hard by a sophomore and he ends up getting an and-one. He gets up, sits down in a defensive stance, gets a steal and scores again. That’s when I first noticed his competitive drive.”
Bartley is not only a standout on the court — averaging 21.0 per game this season — but also in the classroom, carrying a 4.0 GPA in tough courses. He is also a premier baseball player, landing a spot on last season’s Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Super 22 squad.
“There’s definitely different things in each sport, but I just go out there and love playing both,” Bartley said.
If you get to know Bartley, he’s humble and a joy to be around. All you have to do is ask the teachers and administrators at East.
“He’s a good kid and he has a good heart,” Faver said. “The coolest things that I hear all the time are from teachers about how much they love Dylan Bartley. Obviously, scoring 2,000 points is a major accomplishment, but he’s also a guy that teachers go around praising.
“You get all of that in one and that’s a blessing to have guys like that on the team, and we have a team full of them.”
CHASING GRUBB
Bartley recently became the second male member of the East 2,000-point club, joining all-time leading scorer Gavin Grubb. The high water mark of 2,264 has been in place since 2017, but Bartley is closing fast.
Katie O’Dell is the school’s all-time leading scorer as she finished her prep playing days in 2002 with 2,537 points.
At the time this article was written, Bartley has 2,115 points with about a week left in the regular season before the District 1-AAA tournament at Volunteer gets underway.
He’s also third all-time in steals and assists at East.
“It was a major accomplishment and it’s mind-blowing how I did that,” Bartley said. “I don’t exactly remember how I got it, but it was probably a layup when we played at Virginia High.”
Grubb has gone on to have a splendid career in college, most notably alongside former Hampton standout Coby Jones on the Johnson University NCCAA national championship team in 2021.
Bartley has not made a college decision, but he has had talks with King, Milligan and Johnson. He wants to pursue physical therapy.
Among his impressive accolades are being selected as the 2021 Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Northeast Tennessee player of the year, a District 1-AA tournament MVP, Three Rivers Conference player of the year and a two-time All-State selection.
“It’s awesome playing at Sullivan East. I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and I have great teammates and coaches that have helped me get this far,” Bartley said.
BAD AFTERTASTE
If there is one thing that Bartley has not done, it’s getting the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the state. The Patriots made the sectional last season and fell to Kingston 79-65 on the road.
The Yellow Jackets clinched their first state appearance in 30 years, making 15-of-20 shots from the field in the second half.
Bartley had a tough night, netting 16 points, which was a bit off his usual 18 per game average last season.
“That game definitely feeds the fire,” Bartley said. “We want to get back there and go one game further than we did last year.”
In Faver’s first season, he helped guide the Patriots to where only four other squads had been before and finished with 23 wins. Still, the lone appearance for East in the state tournament was in 2017.
ADDING TO A RICH LEGACY
Bartley is just the 25th player to net more than 2,000 career points in Northeast Tennessee.
The basketball heritage at Holston Valley, Bluff City and Mary Hughes that came together to form Sullivan East back in the late 1960s has a long and storied history.
The Rebels of Holston Valley had two guys who netted over the magical mark — Bobby Hogsett (2,353) and Ronnie Wallace. Both played for longtime coach Harmon Peters.
Hogsett went on to play for Tennessee and is one of a handful of local players ever to appear in an NBA game for the Detroit Pistons in 1966.
Wallace — who Bartley recently passed on the all-time list with 2,111 markers — was a longtime teacher and coach at Vance Middle School in Bristol.
Wallace passed away in 2017 and the court at the new Tennessee Middle School gymnasium bears his name.
“It’s an honor to be among those great players,” Bartley said. “For my name to be up there with them is a great accomplishment.”
Bartley is the latest in a recent line of outstanding area basketball talent. This graduating class marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that at least one male player has finished with more than 2,000 career points.
Kaleb Meredith (University High, 2021), Blake Atwood (Johnson County, 2019), Trevor Hensley (Unicoi County, 2018), Patrick Good (David Crockett, 2017) and Grubb all did it in the recent past.