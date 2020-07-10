ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Williams, age 76, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday July 8, 2020. She retired from Hawkins County Board of Education as a teacher's aid for 35 years. She absolutely loved being around and teaching her kids at school. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife and loved her family, friends and all that knew her. There wasn't a person that didn't liker her or cherished her friendship and will be deeply missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gaither and Naomi Henry; daughter, Kimberley Jean Williams; sisters, Madelyn Morelock and Shirley Anderson; brothers, Donald Henry and Jimmy Lynn Henry.
She is survvived by her loving husband of 33 years, Jake Williams; brothers, Gaither Henry Jr. "June" (Wilma) and Randy Henry (Deanna); sister, Sharon Henry "Tudy"; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm with Rev. Rick Dinkins and Rev. Steve McKinney officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday July 11, 2020 in McKinney Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and to Amanda Bradley and husband Les Bradley. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.