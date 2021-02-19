Ballad Health on Friday reported the fewest number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in its facilities since late September. That number fell by 20 from Wednesday.
As of Friday, the hospital system was caring for 78 people across its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the fewest since Sept. 30. The number of critical care patients did see a slight increase, however, with intensive care and ventilator patients each increasing by one. Nineteen people were in intensive care, while 13 were on ventilators.
There were zero people waiting test results as of Friday. There were 13 new admissions and 20 discharges from Thursday's totals.
Since Aug. 1, hospitalizations haven't fallen below 63 and have dropped below 70 only four times.
Other data notes:
- There were 113 new reported cases in NET on Friday, the most this week: Carter nine; Greene seven; Hancock one; Hawkins 16; Johnson one; Sullivan 58; Unicoi nine; and Washington 12.
- The region's seven-day average for new cases is at 107.8 per day.
- There were three new virus-related fatalities on Friday, all in Sullivan County.
- Active cases by county were: Carter 116; Greene 228; Hancock nine; Hawkins 171; Johnson 16; Sullivan 350; Unicoi 49; and Washington 226.
- The region's daily positivity rate was 7.68% on Friday, dropping the seven-day positivity rate to 9.36% — the lowest since early October.