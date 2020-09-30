JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health officials on Wednesday cautioned parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of a potential novel coronavirus- related complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C: a serious condition in which different body parts can become inflamed.
“(COVID-19) affects children of all ages, and we are seeing an increase in the number of cases in children here regionally,” said Ballad’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels. “It’s very important to understand that most children experience mild symptoms and recover fully; however, some require hospitalization or experience other complications including (MIS-C).”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C doesn’t have a known cause, but symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or fatigue. The disease can cause inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. CDC data shows there have been 935 cases of MIS-C confirmed nationwide as of Sept. 17, leading to 19 deaths.
Most cases were reported in children 1 to 14, though cases have been reported in the 15-20 age range as well. The CDC says 98% of those with MIS-C tested positive for COVID-19, while the remaining 2% were around someone with COVID-19.
Runnels said Ballad has treated three cases of MIS-C in recent weeks, and he urged parents to watch for possible symptoms, as early detection leads to better outcomes.
Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, said there’s been a lot of discussion about COVID-19 in children since schools returned, and reiterated that, while most children do not experience severe cases of COVID-19 or have complications, some do.
“One of the important things to remember is, very fortunately, most children who contract COVID-19 experience mild or no symptoms. However, in some rare cases, children do require more acute care or hospitalization,” Swift said. “That is no different here. We have had children who required to be hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection.”
Runnels also noted the importance of monitoring children for symptoms of COVID-19 so they don’t spread the virus to others who may be more susceptible to complications from the disease.
Since March, Northeast Tennessee counties have reported 310 cases of COVID-19 among children from birth to 10 years, and 879 cases among 11-to-20-year-olds.
Mask mandates
Ballad Health Chief Operations Officer Eric Deaton thanked several local county mayors for extending their mask mandates and urged people to continue wearing masks regardless of whether a mandate is in place or not.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee renewed the state of emergency order, which allows county mayors to issue mask mandates. Extensions promptly followed in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Hawkins County’s mask mandate was allowed to expire. Deaton said the mandates were important and had led to a downward trend in new cases in recent weeks.
“Mask mandates are important,” Deaton said. “We have seen sustainable and manageable numbers because of that.”
Deaton added later there’s some concern about the possibility of a spike if mask mandates are removed, with a model from Ballad predicting a spike in cases in November and December if mandates expire, as opposed to a predicted drop in late October if mayors extend them.
“If those mandates are lifted, and we start to see masks not being worn, we can expect to a see a pretty severe upward of in-house patients that we have in our facilities,” Deaton said.
Though the number of new cases across the region has begun flattening, Swift noted the data is “certainly not trending down.”
“It really is too soon to think that this pandemic is over,” Swift said, “or really even close to being over.”