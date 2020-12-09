Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton has been appointed to an at-large position on the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021.
“Ballad Health has become an anchor for the Appalachian Highlands community amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry President & CEO Bradley Jackson said in a press release. “That’s why we are thrilled to welcome Eric Deaton of Ballad Health to our board of directors to continue to advocate on behalf of businesses throughout Northeast Tennessee and lead our state through steady recovery to long-term stability.”
Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s director of worldwide economic development, will lead the organization’s 54-member board of directors for 2021.
“The Tennessee Chamber board of directors represents the leading business voices in public policy and economic development in Tennessee,” the Chamber said in a press release. “Sullivan will be joined by business leaders from industry leaders across all three Grand Divisions, including FedEx, Ballad Health, Vanderbilt University, EPB and the Tennessee Farm Bureau Association.”
Sullivan was first appointed to the Tennessee Chamber’s board in 2019.
Kelly Mullins, government relations director at Pfizer, will also serve as chair of the Public Affairs Committee. Pfizer recently selected Tennessee alongside three other states to conduct a pilot delivery program for Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
Other at-large appointments include:
- Brian Marger, chief executive officer, TriStar Summit Medical Center-Nashville (reappointed).
- Kyle Baldwin, shareholder, LBMC-Nashville.
- John Bradley, senior vice president for economic development, TVA-Nashville.
- Damon Hininger, president and CEO, CoreCivic, Nashville.