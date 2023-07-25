Mitch Kennedy

Photo of Mitch Kennedy, the new chief operating officer at Holston Valley Medical Center.

 BALLAD HEALTH

KINGSPORT — Mitch Kennedy has been selected to serve as the chief operating officer at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Kennedy is equipped with 30 years of experience working in Ballad Health hospitals. He will oversee day-to-day operations, provide strategic direction and operational leadership. He will also be involved in service line management and growth for neuroscience, cardiovascular services and orthopedics.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you