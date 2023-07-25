KINGSPORT — Mitch Kennedy has been selected to serve as the chief operating officer at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Kennedy is equipped with 30 years of experience working in Ballad Health hospitals. He will oversee day-to-day operations, provide strategic direction and operational leadership. He will also be involved in service line management and growth for neuroscience, cardiovascular services and orthopedics.
Before becoming the chief operating officer for Holston Valley Medical Center, Kennedy served as the administrator for Lee County Community Hospital and Lonesome Pine Hospital. He earned his associate degree in nursing from Mountain Empire Community College, bachelor’s from Virginia Commonwealth University and master’s degree from King University.
“I am honored to be selected for this prestigious role, and I’m grateful to join such a strong leadership team at Holston Valley, as we work together to continue our legacy of delivering exceptional care to the Kingsport community,” said Kennedy. “I look forward to embracing this leadership role and harnessing the collective talents of our team members to enhance the quality of care and elevate the patient experience in Kingsport. Together, we will lead Holston Valley to a successful future that inspires trust and delivers exceptional care to our community.”
He has worked as the chief operating officer for Norton Community Hospital, Lonesome Pine and Dickenson Community Hospital.
He began his healthcare career as a surgical technician in Norton, which later resulted in working at Holston Valley as a nurse in the cardiovascular intensive care unit. Later, he was then named the regional director of surgical services for legacy Mountain States Health Alliance’s Virginia operations.
Kennedy helped reopen the Lee County Community Hospital in 2021, which reopened after closing nearly a decade ago. He was a project lead on the $12 million surgery addition to Norton Community Hospital, where he helped with recruitment of physician specialties to Southwest Virginia.
“Mitch has demonstrated a strong work ethic and a passion for patient care throughout his career,” Rebecca Beck said, CEO of Holston Valley and Indian Path Community Hospital. “We are excited to have him join our team at Holston Valley, and we look forward to his continued growth as a leader in healthcare. He brings a wealth of value to our hospital with his passion for serving patients and his years of experience working as a clinician and hospital executive.”
Ballad Health has previously awarded Kennedy with the Scott and Nikki Niswonger Servant’s Heart Award, which is a prestigious award given to team members who put patients at the center of their work. In addition, he has been named a Top Five CNO for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Ballad Health will be searching for a replacement for Kennedy’s position in Southwest Virginia. For more information and Holston Valley Medical Center and Ballad Health, visit www.balladhealth.org.