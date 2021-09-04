JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health reported a record number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus on Saturday, surpassing the old mark of 361 set on Jan. 5.
As of Sept. 4, Ballad was treating 362 COVID-19 patients, with record numbers also on ventilators and in intensive care: 83 in the ICU, with 64 on ventilators.
Both categories had already broken their winter surge records last week and continue to rise. Six children were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, three of whom are in the pediatric intensive care unit.
Nineteen others are awaiting test results, meaning the number of inpatients is likely to continue to rise over the holiday weekend.
Another 246 people were being cared for through the hospital system’s safer-at-home program, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients under its care to 627. The highest number of patients under Ballad’s care at one time was 727 on Jan. 6 — 357 inpatients and 370 through the safer-at-home program.
During their weekly press conference on Wednesday, Ballad officials said they expected their inpatient record to fall sometime next week, and could see upward of 450 patients in two weeks.
“We are doing all that we can to prepare for the worst, but our health care workers are tired,” Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said Wednesday. “And I’ll be honest, even I did not think we would end up to the point that we are with our cases and our hospitalizations.
“Ultimately, there’s not a lot I can stand up here and say anymore, other than vaccines and masking are our way out of this.”