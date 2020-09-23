As regional novel coronavirus (COVID-19) new cases and hospitalizations maintain an overall downward trend, Ballad Health officials said they continue to feel optimistic about local numbers — but again cautioned against carelessness.
"I do want to remind you as we talk about numbers going down, as we talk about some optimism, that does not equal complacency," Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during a press conference on Wednesday. "We really need to keep our eyes and our focus on the pandemic. We are starting to see areas across the country that are starting to go back up."
Swift repeated that masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene are all critical parts of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
State-reported data for the system's 21-county service area shows new weekly COVID-19 cases decreased from a high of 1,807 the week of July 26 to 982 the week of Sept. 13.
A lagging indicator, COVID-19 deaths across the 21-county area haven't yet declined, but Chief Physician Executive Clay Runnels said the system hopes to see those numbers decrease soon. During the week of Sept. 13, 33 people died; 37 died the week of Sept. 6 and 19 the week of Aug. 30.
After seeing a peak of 125 hospitalizations in early August, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities was 75 as of early Wednesday morning.
Of that number, eight are in intensive care and six are on ventilators. Three patients have test results pending.
If mask mandates expire after Sept 30 and adherence to masking drops, a model shared by the system predicts the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations will level off to around 50 before spiking to roughly 100 in December.
The system predicts there would be a much more manageable level of COVID-19 hospitalizations during flu season if mask mandates last through at least Oct. 31. If the requirements last through that date, Ballad expects hospitalizations to decline to about 20 through November followed by a much smaller bump in December, rising to approximately 30.
Swift also urged members of the public to get their flu shots, which health officials have said are especially important this year to help relieve stress on the health system as it continues to handle COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Flu season officially starts on Oct. 1 and typically runs through March. It will sometimes end in April or May.
Swift said officials are hopeful that they'll see a low-impact flu season if people continue following the precautions used to fight COVID-19.
"We know that flu is spread the same way, so if we're doing all those things we fully expect we could have a milder flu season, but that's only the case if we continue to do those things," she said, reiterating the need for masking, adherence to social distancing and proper hand washing.
Ballad's convalescent plasma program is still underway. To date, the system has gathered 550 units and is continuing to ask that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 consider donating plasma.
In April, the system announced it would be participating in a national study with the Mayo Clinic that involves taking antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19, called convalescent plasma, and transfusing them into patients with life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Officials said the hope is the antibodies will neutralize the virus and help COVID-19 patients recover.
So far, Runnels said the system has used 412 units on local patients.