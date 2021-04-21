JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health officials believe the B117 variant, a more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is driving the recent surge in cases in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
"This is not too surprising as that strain is becoming the dominant strain in many areas of the United States," said Clay Runnels, the system's chief physician executive, during a press conference with local media on Wednesday.
To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 variants, the health system has hired Biobot Analytics, a company that uses sewage to map population health, to test wastewater across the region.
Runnels said preliminary results show a large amount of COVID-19 in regional wastewater, which suggests significant spread of the virus. Additionally, Biobot's analysis detected the B117 strain.
The health system will have more data to share as testing concludes over the next several days, Runnels said.
"We're trying to share what we can confidently say at this point," he said.
Runnels said the B117 variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says is believed to have first emerged in the United Kingdom during September, spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 strain detected in China.
"However, the B117 strain is well covered by our vaccines," Runnels said.
Dr. David Reagan, a pandemic consultant who has expertise in epidemiology and infectious diseases, said COVID-19 can leave the body through feces, and experts have been able to use this to identify the virus in wastewater.
Ballad hopes to present a regional assessment of the data next week. Until the system has its final results, Reagan said, Ballad can't identify cities or counties where it's testing wastewater.
"I don't want to misrepresent any of the information, but I think the overall results that we have make it clear that this (the B117 strain) is the driver for the region as a whole right now," he said.
The health system has also seen vaccinations start to lag, and leaders continue to encourage people who are eligible to get vaccinated.
"If we can get a good uptake of the vaccine over the next five or six weeks, we feel like we can get to a place where the surge will decline," Runnels said. "That's the best way to get through the pandemic and save lives."
Jamie Swift, Ballad's chief infection prevention officer, stressed that the next few weeks will be critical.
"We know the variant's here, we know it's driving that transmission, and so our actions for the next several weeks really could have a very large impact on the region," she said.
She added that the demand for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has declined dramatically, and multiple appointments are available. Swift reiterated that residents should continue to wear masks and avoid large crowds.
Starting Wednesday, Swift said, people receiving COVID tests through Ballad Health will be able to receive their results on the same day.
"Please, if you're having symptoms, if you've had exposure, make your appointment," Swift said. "Get that test."
As local officials hope to see tourism and events return this summer, Runnels said the system is still opposed to large gatherings, and they're not a good idea with the surge in COVID-19 cases ongoing.
"We feel confident that within a few weeks we can really see potentially a permanent decline in our numbers if we can get people to adhere for a period of time to these small gatherings, masks, and really key is the vaccine," Runnels said. "If we can get enough people to get the vaccine, we believe that we can see this start to decline."
How do the numbers look?
Ballad Health had 137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at its facilities on Wednesday, the highest number since late January. Of those, 29 are in the intensive care unit and 20 are on ventilators.
The system's 21-county service area has a positive rate of 11.7%, which is higher than the state averages for Tennessee and Virginia. The rate measures the percentage of positive test results. A positive rate of 5% is the goal.
Over the past month and a half, there's been a 7% to 8% increase in new COVID cases per week, jumping from 897 the week ending March 6 to 1,555 last week. The average age of Ballad's in-house COVID deaths has also declined from 74 in January to 66 now.
Through Tuesday, the system reported it has administered a total of 41,902 first-dose vaccines and 37,399 second doses. A total of 144,998 completed vaccinations have been administered across Ballad's service area in Tennessee, which represents 23.6% of the region's population across all ages.