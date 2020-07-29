JOHNSON CITY — As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Ballad Health facilities, the healthcare system issued a call for more care providers to apply for positions during its weekly press briefing on Wednesday.
“We have an ever-present need for new team members at Ballad Health,” Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smithgall said. “Specifically, in this time of high volume, we need more care providers.”
Smithgall called on both experienced and inexperienced care providers to apply.
“If you’re an experienced nurse and you have been furloughed or may have lost a position in another area due to the current crisis, we would love to talk to you as well about opportunities at Ballad Health,” Smithgall said.
In April, Ballad furloughed 1,300 employees, citing revenue losses after the state restricted elective surgeries in March. Though most of the furloughed employees were not involved in direct patient care, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said those that were are back at work.
“Pretty much all of our direct care personnel have been brought back,” Deaton said, adding that about 75% of all furloughed employees have returned.
Ballad urges adherence to public health guidelines
Ballad Health officials again urged people to follow public health guidelines, with Smithgall saying, “It’s not too late to stop or slow down very seriously the spread of this disease.
“If you’re not taking this seriously, I beg you to do that from the bottom of my heart,” Smithgall said.
If low adherence continues, Ballad Health could see hundreds of hospitalized patients in its facilities by mid-August. As of Wednesday, there were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad hospitals.
Deaton said a surge plan to open up to 200 COVID-19 beds would likely be triggered if the system nears the 150-patient mark.
“Week to week, our numbers continue to grow and we remain seriously concerned about the continued increase of COVID-19 patients in our region,” Deaton said.
Smithgall said doctors have seen “formerly healthy, fairly young” patients forced to fight for their lives on a ventilator, while other have succumbed to the disease.
There were 23 reported COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee as of Wednesday.
Testing delays cause for concern
Across the country, wait times for test results are increasing as demand for tests goes up. Some people have waited weeks for their results.
Ballad Health is no exception.
“We are working very, very hard with our outside laboratories to increase turnaround times,” Deaton said, adding that Ballad is currently testing about 800 people per day.
Should wait times continue to increase, however, Deaton said testing could be again restricted to those with symptoms.
“We’re not at that point yet, but it’s something that may have to be looked at in the future if tests continue to take a long time to get responses back,” Deaton said.
Deaton said the system is trying to expand its testing capabilities.