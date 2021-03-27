By HANK HAYES
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health acknowledges the coronavirus pandemic has challenged us all — from our frontline health care workers working tireless to help patients; to parents juggling the demanding needs of work, school and family life from home; to businesses that have had to make radical decisions to survive in the face of stay-at-home orders.
But through it all, the region’s health care system notes we’ve come together to protect ourselves and each other.
CDC, Department of Health guidelines
Now, as we work to reopen our nation and region while still fighting COVID-19, Ballad Health recommends following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health guidelines for reopening public spaces, workplaces, businesses and schools that reduce the risk of exposure, including:
• Encouraging and modeling safe practices such as avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth and staying home when sick.
• Enforcing physical distancing requirements of 6 feet or more, even between your employees.
• Frequently wiping down, washing and disinfecting high-touch public areas, including doors, tables, restrooms, touch screens and countertops.
• Installing hand sanitizer and handwashing stations for the public and employees.
• Making adjustments to your business practices and environments that can lessen the virus’ spread, such as improving ventilation, removing items from common areas and installing non-porous seating/waiting areas.
• Requiring masks be worn by employees, customers, clients and yourself at all times.
Online vaccination scheduling
You can now schedule an appointment online for your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at a Ballad Health Vaccine Center. Your second dose will be scheduled at the center when you get your first dose.
Tennessee and Virginia currently have their own eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations. To receive the vaccine in either state, you do not have to be a citizen of that state. Tennesseans can be vaccinated in Virginia so long as they meet the eligibility requirements for Virginia and vice versa.
For more go to www.balladhealth.org.