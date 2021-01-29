GREENEVILLE — Ballad Health this week announced a major investment in serving the specialized needs of pregnant women, babies and families who suffer from addiction.
The Ballad Health Strong Futures program, which will be housed at the former Takoma Regional Hospital in Greeneville, will provide residential and other care for pregnant women and mothers who suffer from addiction or need other behavioral health services. The program will provide a range of residential and outpatient behavioral health services, including addiction treatment, that will help ensure the strongest possible new beginnings for women and their children.
“Ballad Health is proud to bring these much-needed services to women in the Appalachian Highlands,” said Tammy Albright, vice president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health Behavioral Health Services and former president of Greeneville Community Hospital.
“This is a big step in our efforts to bridge some of the gaps in care for our community. This program is an investment in our community that can also help break the cycle of poverty and bring brighter futures to families in the Appalachian Highlands.”
Ballad Health first announced its intent to repurpose the hospital last year, as it consolidated acute care hospital services for what is now known as Greeneville Community Hospital. The state of Tennessee made its own commitment to support the program for its first two years through a two-year, $7 million grant furnished by the Tennessee Department of Human Services. And the Tennessee Department of Health officially decommissioned the acute care beds at Takoma Regional Hospital, a necessary step for the conversion to a residential facility.
“This is the promise of Ballad Health: that by listening to what our communities need, modernizing care delivery and working with state and national partners, we can strengthen our region and contribute to its success,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine. “We know — and have known for a while — that to truly impact health, we have to look beyond medical care and reach into modifiable social determinants and behaviors.
“Addiction, poverty, health and education are all interrelated, and they all have far-stretching consequences that affect families for generations. For Ballad Health to address something as broad as a region’s health status, we must look into each of these elements and see how we can create positive change from the very beginning of someone’s life.”
Support from state leaders
The following state leaders applauded Ballad Health and its commitment to serving the specialized needs of women:
Gov. Bill Lee: “I am proud that our administration is working to partner with regional healthcare leaders like Ballad Health and ETSU to provide high-quality care to more Tennesseans. Women and their children deserve strong starts, and Ballad Health has built a modern approach. This investment in both the Center for Rural Health and Research, as well as more pediatric specialists, will deliver much-needed care to families in Northeast Tennessee.”
Sen. Rusty Crowe: “As chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, it has been my goal to help solve Tennessee’s biggest healthcare challenges. Women in our region deserve the opportunity to have a healthy pregnancy, and it is in all of our interests to ensure these children come into the world with the best opportunity for a healthy childhood. I am pleased the State of Tennessee has chosen to invest $7 million into this fantastic idea, and I look forward to seeing its success. Congratulations to Ballad Health, ETSU and the Strong Accountable Care Community for all they are doing to serve the needs of women and babies in our region. This is what partnerships should look like.”
Sen. Jon Lundberg: “I can’t think of anything more important than making sure our children have a pathway to a successful life, and Ballad Health’s efforts here will make a big difference. I am so pleased to see this partnership develop between Ballad Health and the state, and further, I am glad to see the state making this investment in our region. We should all want every woman to have hope and opportunity so that fewer children end up in state foster care or fail to achieve their God-given potential simply because of the pain of addiction and the wreckage it causes. I applaud Ballad Health and stand ready to support them in this effort.”
Rep. David Hawk: “Ballad Health and the Tennessee state legislature share a goal: to make life better for all Tennesseans and position our great state for success and prosperity. I applaud Ballad Health for the initiative and insight that have led to the creation of this new program, which will affect major change at a palpable, grassroots level. I’m honored to have played my role in supporting this program, which will be of enormous benefit to not just my constituents, but everyone in the region.”
Tennessee Commissioner of Health Lisa Piercey: “Providing supportive services for women is essential to their recovery and the future of their families, and this evidence-based program will improve outcomes for women while providing a strong start for their children to be healthy, successful in the classroom, and free from childhood trauma. The State of Tennessee applauds this effort, and we are pleased to see the partnerships Ballad Health is building with the Accountable Care Community, academic partners like ETSU and, of course, the families who will benefit from this program.”
Dr. Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University: “The partnership between Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University is critical to the success of our region, and this program is evidence of the incredible work that is being done. The Ballad Health Strong Brain Institute at ETSU will be a critical partner in helping to improve efforts to prevent childhood trauma and in helping to share our knowledge with the rest of the world. This new program, in partnership with the Ballad Health Strong Brain Institute at ETSU, will help the next generation of healthcare leaders better understand the challenges of addiction, and the connection between addiction, poverty and poor health. This partnership that Ballad Health has established strengthens our community, and ETSU is proud to be a partner with Ballad Health in this effort.”
The initiative to create strong futures
In Tennessee, more than 8,000 children are in state custody through the public foster care system, meaning these children have been removed from family situations that are potentially harmful to them. Addiction, illiteracy, abuse and neglect are among the driving forces that lead to this result. Underlying all of this is the relationship to alcohol and various forms of drugs.
Only 36% of children in this region read at third grade proficiency by the third grade. Studies show that children who do not read at third grade level by the third grade are four times less likely to complete high school prepared for college or careers.
And only a small percentage of children are kindergarten-ready by the age of 5.
Ballad Health officials say they believe a foundational issue which will, over time, change this trajectory is to ensure that children are born with a strong start. And the first area of focus needs to be the women who are most at risk.