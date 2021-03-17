JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health this week released a three-year retrospective detailing its efforts to improve health care in the region since its creation in February 2018 through the end of 2020.
“Against the backdrop of massive closures of rural hospitals throughout the nation, creating a crisis of access to healthcare in rural communities, Ballad Health was created to preserve and enhance access to needed healthcare in our rural region, reduce the growth in the cost of healthcare and focus on improving the trajectory of health and well-being throughout the Appalachian Highlands,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said in a press release.
Levine said Ballad Health has reduced the cost of care by millions of dollars annually, improved access in rural communities and attracted more than 150 new providers to the region.
The report can be viewed at www.balladhealth.org/cbr.
Finances and investments
The health system said in its report that Ballad has had a community benefit totaling almost $420 million over a three-year period.
The three largest pieces of that pie were $167 million spent on unreimbursed care, $116 million on charity care and $75 million on health profession education.
Over the past three years, the system said it also invested $11.4 million in COVID-19 pay incentives and $18 million in pay adjustments for employees. The system also committed to spend more than $100 million over 10 years to increase nursing wages.
Since the merger, the health system said it has recruited 136 physicians, 151 advanced practice providers and six sub-specialty pediatric providers.
Additionally, the health system said it stabilized the combined financial conditions of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance, bringing the companies from a combined 0.5% operating margin prior to the merger to 1.7% for the first full year after the merger.
“This improvement was made despite Ballad Health investing millions of dollars into a population health infrastructure, Epic electronic medical record platform, provider recruitment, academics and training,” the system said.
Rural care
Since 2010, more than 130 rural hospitals closed in the United States. Tennessee, Ballad Health said, was among the hardest-hit states, witnessing 14 rural hospitals close between 2010 and 2020.
Before the merger, the system said, four hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and three in Southwest Virginia reported ongoing operating losses. Several were at risk of closure.
Ballad said it made efforts to preserve access to care in rural communities.
That has included submitting an application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to designate Lee County Community Hospital a Critical Access Hospital, consolidating two struggling hospitals in Greene County, increasing the number of low-income patients who qualify for charity care, and expanding access to pediatric surgeons.
Research
Ballad Health participated in more than 60 clinical trails, spanning fields that include cardiology and oncology.
In 2018, the health system partnered with ETSU to create a fellowship program in addiction medicine. The system will fund the unreimbursed costs of the program for 10 years, which could equal more than $2.5 million.
In 2020, Ballad provided Milligan College with $150,000 to expand its master of science in counseling program.
Environmental impact
Between January 2019 and July 2020, Ballad Health said it was able to divert about 21,200 pounds of its waste from landfills thanks to a partnership with Stryker Sustainability Solutions.
Stryker has also planted 1,100 trees in connection with Ballad’s recycling efforts.