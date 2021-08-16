Hospital capacity remained a major concern for the state’s top public health official Monday, with Tennessee already having set a record for new COVID-19 hospitalizations in a month just halfway though August.
“We are having hospital capacity concerns on both the pediatric side, as well as the adult side,” Department of Health Commission Lisa Piercey said Monday.
Hospitals, which were already seeing a high volume of patients prior to the surge, are struggling with capacity concerns due to a combination of limited staff and a high number of coronavirus patients being admitted into already full hospitals. Piercey said pediatric hospitalizations are mostly rising due to an increased number of children being infected with respiratory syncytial virus, while the rise in adult hospitalizations is mainly coronavirus-related.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide — a 1,028.2% increase from the state’s low of 195 hospitalizations on July 4. Forty-three of those hospitalized are children, a number that’s more than doubled since Aug. 1. Ballad Health reported 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Monday, 55 of whom were in intensive care, with 40 on ventilators. Its hospitalizations have also risen sharply in recent weeks, up 795% from July 4.
To help deal with the surge and address staffing concerns, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order earlier this this month that brings back some regulatory flexibility for hospitals when it comes to staffing.
Ballad’s Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smithgall said last week they were evaluating ways to alleviate stress on frontline health care workers under the executive order, including allowing newly hired graduates of licensed practical nursing programs who aren’t licensed yet to work under the supervision of a registered nurse, bringing in other health care providers licensed in other states to work in Tennessee and allowing respiratory therapy students to practice.
The National Guard is also being sent back into hospitals, allowing Guard members with medical training to assist frontline health care workers in hospital settings. Thirty-three National Guard members served inside the region’s hospitals for six weeks during the worst on the winter surge in December and January.
Piercey said the vast majority of hospitalizations are still those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, with 331 breakthrough hospitalizations reported statewide, about 1.4% of all hospitalizations reported since the vaccine was approved for use. From May to June, 88% of hospitalizations were among unvaccinated people, with the majority of breakthrough hospitalizations occurring in those who are immunocompromised.
“The message hasn’t changed,” Piercey said. “Vaccination is still the single best tool we have to prevent against serious disease and death.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized those who are immunocompromised to seek an additional booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Individuals can learn if they’re eligible for a booster shot by visiting https://bit.ly/3yTPXBW. Those seeking booster shots must wait 28 days from the date of their last shots, and preferably need to seek the same brand of vaccine they got the first time.
Piercey said more finalized guidance on booster shots is coming in the next few days, and those who think they qualify should speak to their doctors about getting a booster shot.
They will not be required to show proof of an applicable condition to get booster doses.