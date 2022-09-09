BRISTOL — Appalachian exquisiteness in the form of widespread music and happy faces filled downtown Bristol on Friday.
Trumpets did not pronounce its return. However, guitars and banjos certainly made their presence known during the opening day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Voices echoed from stages indoors and out.
Strains of exuberant rock ‘n’ roll emanated from Asheville’s Ashley Heath & Her Heathens. Among the first bands to perform, they began at 5 p.m. on the Near Moore Stage, a few strides from State Street.
Heath drew upon new material, including a sinewy “Something to Believe.”
Samples from Heath’s forthcoming album of the same name wove throughout her hour-long show. Her silken, soulful voice jibed with the band’s organic groove. For instance, an elongated intro for “Do You Think I’m a Fool” prefaced Heath’s gem-like pipes amid contemplative lyrics.
As people clamored along the teeming streets of Bristol, music bounded from the Country Mural Stage on one end of State Street to the State Street Stage several blocks away on the other end.
Indie rock vignettes flowed from Kentucky’s S.G. Goodman on the State Street Stage. Deeply personal material from her “Teeth Marks” LP, the title track of which examines the aftermath of a relationship that left her with wounds mental and physical.
Down the street at Shanghai, Abingdon’s Adam Bolt enthralled. His John Prine-inspired voice and material bespeak a musician whose talents warrant widespread acclaim.
Likewise, Richmond’s Woody Woodworth and The Piners, who performed a harrowing rendition of “In the Pines,” wherein Woodworth emoted such lines as “Where did you sleep last night” with goosebump-inducing emotion. Point-blank, he riveted.
So did Gatlinburg’s Tuatha Dea, largely a family band led by Danny Mullikin; his wife, Rebecca Holman Mullikin; and her sister, Katherine Holman. The massively projecting eight-person group embodied Appalachian vibes as funneled through tubes of riveting rock.
“This,” said Danny Mullikin of Rhythm & Roots, “is golden.”
In keeping with Rhythm & Roots’ reputation of featuring bands with occasionally unexpected styles and instrumentation, Tuatha Dea’s Chris Bush played bagpipes, a penny whistle, and even a didgeridoo.
“We’re in Bristol,” said co-lead singer Rebecca Holman Mullikin. “We’re in the Appalachian Mountains, right? We wanted to write an authentically Appalachian murder ballad. We wanted to pay homage to our Southern roots.”
With that, they vaulted into “Little Sister.” Sinister in story and bloody murderous in content, the song belongs well within Appalachia’s historical murder ballads including “Knoxville Girl” and “The Banks of the Ohio.”
As music reverberated throughout downtown Bristol, the name of the night’s headliner, Tanya Tucker, was on the lips of many attendees. Dallas Wayne, known nationally as a radio personality on SiriusXM radio’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel, awaited near the State Stage to announce Tucker’s arrival.
While Tucker’s bus idled nearby, War and Treaty’s Michael and Tanya Trotter walked among the crowd. They spoke and posed for pictures with fans hours before they took to the State Street Stage.
Dave Gross, of Cleveland, took it all in while strolling along State Street.
“This is my third time at Rhythm & Roots,” said Gross, a longtime pedal steel guitar player and country music fan. “The variety of music, the quality of music brings me here.”
Wonderment percolated from the words he spoke. While Daniel Davis, former lead singer of Folk Soul Revival, poured out songs from his soul for a packed crowd inside Theater Bristol, Gross spoke for many a beaming person at Rhythm & Roots.
“Every time I come down here, I find something new to fall in love with.”