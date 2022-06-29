APPALACHIA — Appalachia Fire and Rescue has put plans to lay off personnel on hold.
Travis Anderson, the organization’s assistant chief, said Tuesday that discussions with some members of the Wise County Board of Supervisors led to a change in last week’s plans to lay off some of the 12 paid fire and EMS personnel and stop providing medical service.
BOS Chair J.H. Rivers said during Friday’s county budget public hearing that he wanted to hold a budget workshop — slated for 10 a.m. Thursday — to discuss the Appalachia Fire and Rescue situation.
Anderson and Fire Chief Robert Anderson Jr. last week told county officials that the layoffs would become effective after Friday and would also bring reduced fire protection coverage for the town and surrounding areas normally served under an agreement with the county.
The department had told county officials last week that it needed $299,000 on top of its projected $70,000 allocation in the new budget to continue operating.
Travis Anderson said the supervisors have indicated they will support giving the department its planned $70,000 budget allocation for 2022-23 in a lump sum instead of periodic payments through the year. He said he learned since last week that the county funding can be used for personnel costs and can help with short-term salary concerns.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that he had been made aware of the supervisor- department discussions but not their details. If the BOS decides to provide more funds to Appalachia Fire and Rescue, he said, that would first mean passing the draft $60.99 million budget at Friday’s 10 a.m. recessed board meeting. That would avoid a month of delays in re- advertising a new budget and holding the mandatory public hearing.
After budget passage, Hatfield said, the supervisors could choose to amend the budget if they decide to provide more funding.
Travis Anderson said Tuesday that his and other fire and EMS departments have seen slowdowns in processing Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements for emergency medical transport in recent months.
Anderson said that situation becomes more complicated for Appalachia Fire and Rescue because departments in many county localities and Norton handle transports for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. No facilities are located in Appalachia, he said, and that means fewer such calls and billings for his department.