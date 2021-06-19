Editor’s Note: If you discovered, or rediscovered, a love of gardening during the pandemic, you’re not alone. Folks throughout the country, many who were working from home during the COVID-19 shutdown, took comfort in gardening, saying it gave them something positive to focus on, was a great family activity and was good for the body and soul. None of that was news to the Master Gardeners in our area, who can attest to the numerous positive benefits of gardening. And they want to spread the word about their group’s work, its many projects and how you can become a Master Gardener. The Johnson City Press recently sat down with members of the Tennessee Master Gardener Association for a wide-ranging discussion on their work. Out of that conversation grew this new “Ask a Master Gardener” feature that will be written by members of the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association and published regularly on the Farm and Garden Page.
Welcome to our new column, Ask-A-Master Gardener. This feature will help answer readers’ common questions about home horticulture. We’ve enlisted help from the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association (NETMGA) to select and respond to questions about growing local vegetables, plants, and flowers, or how to deal with garden pests and diseases.
About the Master Gardeners
Master Gardeners are member-volunteers from Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.
These volunteers have been trained with 40 hours of horticultural education and stay up to date with continuing education events throughout the year. The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with their counties to expand the educational outreach, providing home gardeners with researched-based information.
How can you ask a question?
Please submit your questions to the Master Gardeners on their website at www.netmga.net. Click the link at the top of the page, “ASK A MASTER GARDENER” to send in your question. Questions that aren’t answered in this column will receive a response from a Master Gardener to the contact information you provide.
Let’s celebrate our first question — and a common one for this time of year:
Q: We just moved to Kingsport from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Where can I find information on what vegetables we can plant now as we are just getting settled in and want to get started on our garden right away? — Miriam C.
A: Welcome to East Tennessee! You’re in luck for planting a robust garden now for a delicious fall harvest. You can still plant broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower with transplants for the season, or plant seeds for spinach, collards, and cucumbers.
For more thorough information, check out the printable guide published by The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture to help you select vegetable crops based on warm or cool season classification, planning your garden, plant preparation and planting.
The guide can be found at: https://extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/W346-B.pdf
Happy planting!