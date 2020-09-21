JOHNSON CITY — The former Ashe Street Courthouse building in Johnson City now has just one more hurdle to clear before it can be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
A state review board of the Tennessee Historical Commission approved the designation for the 110-year-old building, located at 401 Ashe St., during a meeting in Nashville last week.
Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said the request now goes to the National Park Service for review and final approval.
“Hopefully we’ll have all the boxes checked on this project before the end of the year,” G’Fellers-Mason said.
Her organization has partnered with the Washington County Commission and the Johnson City Development Authority to fund a $6,000 feasibility study to determine the preservation needs and future use of the building.
Originally constructed as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office in 1910, the stone structure most recently served three decades as the operations center of the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District.
Before that, the Ashe Street building was used as a county courthouse.
The building has been vacant since 911 moved to its new location in Boones Creek in late 2017. Unless county officials find a new public use for the former post office, its ownership reverts back to the federal government.
Gov. Bill Lee has placed a $5 million grant in the state budget for future renovations to the former courthouse.
The Ashe Street Courthouse’s Beaux-arts architecture was a popular style for government buildings constructed in this country between the 1890s and the 1920s. The building served as the city’s post office until 1938.
G’Fellers-Mason said securing the National Register of Historic Places designation for the Ashe Street Courthouse verifies just how significant the building is to the history of this region and validates the need to protect it.
“It’s an honor we’ve placed on this building,” she said.
Equally important, G’Fellers-Mason said, the historic designation makes the building eligible to receive federal grants for historic preservation and restoration work.
“There is definitely progress being made on this project,” she said Thursday. “These things just take time.”