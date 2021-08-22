Submitted by Mark Stevans
The First Tennessee Development District, which administers the Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities Grant, announced nearly $34,000 in grants this week to 11 area arts organizations or groups.
The ABC Grant is designed to provide support for arts projects that increase access to arts experiences, address community quality-of-life through arts, or enhance sustainability of asset-based culture experiences. Funds may be used to provide innovative arts experiences, offer arts programs that are designed to affective positive social change, develop art programming that strengthens social networks, or undertake cultural arts initiatives that enhance identity or economic development.
Funds can also be used to help artists develop entrepreneurial skills or build sustainability for an art or culturally based business.
The FTDD has administered this grant on behalf of the region since 2017, and in total, has disbursed $151,570 to area artists or in support of local projects. These grant dollars have been matched with local dollars, magnifying the impact of the ABC Grant program and reinvesting in the region’s growing arts economy.
Grant applications are reviewed and scored by area artists and nonprofit leaders during the course of a review panel held each July. The funded ABC Grant Projects will begin in early September.
Funded organizations, their project and grant award amountinclude:
— Johnson County Senior Center, Explore the Artist in You, $2,700
— Town of Jonesborough, Play-In-A-Week Camp, $2,500
— ETSU Slocumb Galleries, Mixed America: Visibility and Inclusion, $3,000
— The Friends of the Bonnie Kate, Inc., Bonnie Kate Theater Events Featuring Original Performance Art Creations, $3,500
— Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center of Northeast Tennessee, Inc., Tanasi ABC Arts Events, $1,700
— Create Appalachia, [email protected], $3,500
— Art Transforms, Story Spinners Storytelling Program, $3,500
— Kingsport Theatre Guild, KTG Kids, $2,500
— West Ridge High School band, “The Journey” show, $3,500
— Greene County Partnership Foundation, Greeneville Mural Trail Expansion, $3,500
— Holston United Methodist Home for Children, Aging Out Project, $3,500
— Elizabethton/Carter County Arts & Cultural Alliance, Heritage/Cultural Center Research, $500
For questions about the ABC Grant Program or the First Tennessee Development District, call 423-928-0224 or email [email protected].