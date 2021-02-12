SURGOINSVILLE — There were no injuries reported as a result of a Surgoinsville residential fire that was initially dispatched Friday evening with a small child potentially trapped inside.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday members of the Surgoinsville and Church Hill fire department responded to a house fire at 3049 Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville near the Phipps Bend Road intersection, and next door to the Country Kitchen Restaurant.
Initial responders reportedly observed heavy flames and smoke from the front of the house, although it was later determined that no one was home and the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and were extinguishing hot spots within a half hour.
Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammonds said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and a state arson investigator is expected to be on the scene Saturday.