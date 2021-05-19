Area county and municipal mayors voted Wednesday for the First Tennessee Development District to “establish a working relationship” with a new public/private regional economic development hub.
“When we find common ground, let’s get together,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said in making a motion for the regional partnership. He noted that the relationship would help “erase artificial boundaries” to economic development in the region.
Venable also assured FTDD Director Chris Craig and his colleagues on the board that the development district would have no managerial, financial or “legal entanglements” with the new economic oversight group.
The mayors of eight counties, as well as mayors of the towns and cities in the Northeast Tennessee region, serve as the development district’s board of directors. The FTDD was founded in 1967 with fostering economic development in the region as one of its top mandates.
Taking A New Approach
The FTDD board voted 9 to 4 to approve Venable’s motion following an hourlong discussion of what the development district’s role in economic development in Northeast Tennessee should be in the future, and how the creation of a regional development hub might impact existing economic groups like the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Greene County Partnership and NETWORKS Partnership in Sullivan and Hawkins counties.
Venable said the regional hub has “no designs on the programs” now being conducted by those economic development groups, and was “shocked to hear of characterizations” that the new organization would force area municipalities and counties to become members.
“There will be no coercion,” he said. “It will be up to you (mayors) to become a part of this public/private partnership.”
Finding Common Ground
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said while the bylaws of the new regional economic development entity are still being written, the organization is being modeled on NETREP. As such, local businesses will pay an annual fee to participate in the hub.
He said consultants who are helping put the regional hub together have indicated that it is ‘really important” for the umbrella entity to have “a link to a statutorily recognized organization.” With area elected leaders serving on its board, Grandy said the FTDD would fill that need.
“We don’t always agree on all the issues, but the FTDD is the place where we all come together.”
Asking For More Details
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, who chairs the FTDD board, told his colleagues that they “should be careful that politics” don’t seep into the mission of the development board. Daniels said he would like more information on the new regional development hub before committing FTDD’s support for it.
Daniels later joined Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander, Bristol Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison in voting “no” on Venable’s motion.
Luttrell said while Bristol “is not opposed to collaboration” on economic development efforts, he questioned the need for FTDD to commit to the regional hub before elected officials see “a full scope” of what it will look like.
Likewise, Alexander said he wanted to know how the work of the new regional hub would be any different from what NETREP and NETWORKS Partnership is doing now.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull told his colleagues the development hub could be the “professional organization” needed to help the region gain the national attention it needs to attract development.
“Only as a region acting together will we be able to get over the hump,” Shull said.