Major League Baseball and USA Baseball jointly announced Tuesday that the Appalachian League is to become a wood bat league for elite college players.
All 10 Appalachian League cities will keep their teams, although they will all go through a rebranding process and get new names and logos. The Tri-Cities region has five Appy League teams, currently the Kingsport Mets, Bristol Pirates, Johnson City Cardinals, Elizabethton Twins and Greeneville Reds.
In a statement, MLB said the new format affirms its "commitment to the region, maintains the existing branding of the league, and assures that the Appalachian League will continue to host high-caliber baseball and future major leaguers for years to come."
The revamped league will feature the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores as part of the "Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP)." MLB and USA Baseball will work with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met and have "begun the process of identifying and inviting the top 320 players to participate" next season.
Plans include a 54-game regular season and an annual All-Star Game. MLB and USA Baseball will provide support for the league’s staffing, player participation and administrative functions.
