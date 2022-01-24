APPALACHIA – Wise County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking a suspect in a Saturday night convenience store robbery in Appalachia.
Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that the suspect entered the Valero FasMart on 740 Main St. around 11:43 p.m. as the store clerk was getting ready to close the store.
The suspect - described by the clerk as a tall, slender, white male wearing a hoodie and face covering – pointed a revolver at the clerk and demanded money, Cyphers said. The robber then left the scene in a small dark-colored car and the clerk was not injured.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore said a deputy arrived within two minutes of dispatchers receiving the incident call. The suspect’s car was last seen heading back into downtown Appalachia or toward Keokee.
Cyphers said anyone with information on the robbery can call the Sheriff’s Department at (276) 328-3566 or email crimetips@wiseso.net.
