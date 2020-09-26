BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech finally begins a season of high expectations on Saturday when the No. 20 Hokies face North Carolina State in a battle of teams that each had to postpone a game after coronavirus outbreaks.
Hokies coach Justin Fuente, however, still has many questions about his team.
Fuente expressed concern at the start of the week knowing his players still had two more rounds of coronavirus testing; the last was to come Friday. The team will not have a full roster, he said.
“Ultimately I don’t know that I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we were going to actually have in the game as I do right now,” Fuente said.
“There is great excitement. ... I probably don’t have the same tone in my voice when you are heading into your first game. We are excited. We are anxious to play. We are tired of practicing and it’s just from the organizational standpoint of putting it all together — it creates a little bit of angst.”
The teams were originally scheduled to play Sept. 12, but the game was pushed back by coronavirus clusters that emerged involving Wolfpack athletes and elsewhere on campus. The outbreak caused the school to temporarily pause all athletics activities, which sidelined the Wolfpack program for eight days late in preseason camp.
N.C. State (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took the field last weekend and walked away with a 45-42 win against Wake Forest, ending a three-game skid in that in-state series. The Hokies, meanwhile, had to postpone their Sept. 26 game with Virginia after an outbreak shut down Virginia Tech’s program for four days.
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said he prepared this week like there was no question the game will be played, and he expects both teams to reveal a few surprises in their game plans.
“There’s going to be things we don’t prepare (for), and there’s going to be things that they don’t prepare for because we haven’t shown everything either,” Doeren said. “And you just have to adjust.”
HOKIES’ D
Stout defense has been a hallmark of Virginia Tech football and the Hokies ranked sixth among Power Five programs last year by allowing touchdowns on just 54.8% of opponents’ red zone trips. There’s plenty of experience back under new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
HOCKMAN’S JOB?
N.C. State went with Bailey Hockman at quarterback against Wake Forest instead of expected starter Devin Leary, who missed extensive practice time while under quarantine. Hockman will get the nod again after throwing for a touchdown and running for one against the Demon Deacons.
“He had a laser focus throughout the week and he did a really good job prepping,” offensive guard Joe Sculthorpe said. “So when we got to the game on Saturday, he was just showing off his skill.”
HOKIES’ BIG THREE
Virginia Tech doesn’t have as much experienced depth in its wide receiver pool after several offseason defections, but its top three of Tre Turner, Tayvion Robinson and tight end James Mitchell — a Big Stone Gap native and Union High alum — can all turn short gains into big plays.
1-2 PUNCH
In its opener, N.C. State showed a strong ground game behind Ricky Person Jr. and Zonovan Knight, which made things easier on Hockman. Person ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns to go with a jump-pass touchdown throw. Knight ran for 97 yards and one score, part of 270 rushing yards.
PERSEVERANCE
N.C. State’s defense had plenty of trouble with Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons used three second-half touchdowns to lead 42-38 with just over nine minutes left. After the Wolfpack went back ahead, the defense got sacks on consecutive plays on Wake Forest’s final drive to force the Demon Deacons into a fourth-and-21 incompletion to seal the win.
The Wolfpack finished with six sacks.
“The things that weren’t good are things that are correctable,” Doeren said. “I thought we got better as the game went on third down, and that says a lot about their mental toughness and the conditioning aspect.”
LIMITS ON LANE
Game-day entry at Lane Stadium is limited to 1,000 this season.