COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o is convinced the team’s run back to Southeastern Conference prominence wasn’t a late-season fluke — and it can continue when the 16th-ranked Vols open the season at South Carolina on Saturday.
The enthusiasm is high on Rocky Top, largely because of Tennessee’s fast finish of six straight wins in its 8-5 season.
To’o To’o, the SEC’s second-leading tackler among freshman last season, is as excited as anyone about what Tennessee can achieve.
“We know what to expect and how good we can be,” he said. “When we play to our full potential, we can do great things.”
That was apparent last year when the Vols turned things around. And it started last October with South Carolina.
Tennessee trailed 21-17 at the half and appeared to have little momentum after the Gamecocks scored a go-ahead touchdown right before the half.
After that, it was all Vols.
They outscored South Carolina 24-0 in the second half of the 41-21 win. Tennessee continued by winning its next five, including rallying to defeat Indiana in the Gator Bowl.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said the second-half fade was due in part to a faltering offense that could not be consistently productive down the stretch. He brought in former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Muschamp said the team has more offensive success at fall camp than he’s had in a while “as far as being productive, being aggressive.”
South Carolina received permission from the state to have about 20,000 fans at the stadium, about a quarter of its newly reduced capacity of 77,559 following offseason construction to increase luxury areas.
The smaller, pandemic-necessitated crowd means the Vols won’t see the crazed, loud, towel-waving students who make it a difficult environment for opponents, Tennessee tailback Eric Gray said.
“I definitely think it’s going to be an advantage for us, especially on offense,” he said.
DYNAMIC DUO
The Vols have both their top running backs — senior Ty Chandler and Gray — available. The sophomore says he struggled early to adapt to how quickly holes close up in college, something he had figured out by the time he ran for 246 yards in a win over Vanderbilt.
Gray also recovered an onside kick and scored the game-winning TD in the Vols’ comeback win in the Gator Bowl.
NEW OFFENSE
South Carolina took significant steps to perk up its sluggish offense from last year’s 4-8 season. Bobo became Muschamp’s third offensive coordinator in five seasons, and the team has new starters at quarterback in Collin Hill, tailback in Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick, tight end in Nick Muse and two receiver spots in Dakereon Joyner and Xavier Legette.
STREAKING
Tennessee’s six-game winning streak is the fifth longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision and third longest among Power Five teams. It’s also the longest in the SEC East, and the Vols have won four straight in SEC play.
QUARTERBACKS GALORE
The Gamecocks could have quarterbacks all over the field much of the time. While graduate transfer Hill will make his first start behind center, former passer Joyner is at receiver. A backup wideout on South Carolina’s two-deep is highly regarded freshman quarterback Luke Doty, also the third-string passer.
CONNECTIONS
Not only did Muschamp lure defensive line coach Tracy Rocker away from Tennessee this offseason, he also hired Drew Hughes to be South Carolina’s director of player personnel, the job Hughes held the past two years at UT. Pruitt has Muschamp’s nephew, Robert, as an equipment graduate assistant.