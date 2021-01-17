ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Taron Johnson could’ve kept running into next week on a 101-yard interception that carried the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game appearance in 26 years.
Johnson’s pick-6 of Lamar Jackson’s pass with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter secured a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional-round playoff game Saturday night.
The interception return matched the longest in NFL history and punctuated a stellar defensive outing in which Buffalo (15-3) limited the NFL’s top running offense to 150 yards on 32 carries.
Jackson was sacked four times and did not return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion following the final play of the third quarter — two plays after Johnson scored.
Facing second-and-10 at Baltimore’s 25, center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over Jackson’s head. The quarterback turned and chased down the bouncing ball inside the 5, turned and quickly threw it away as Tremaine Edmunds had him by the legs and Trent Murphy fell down on top of him.
Jackson’s injury left Tyler Huntley to finish the game. Huntley had been promoted off the practice squad.
Buffalo’s defense took the pressure off a Josh Allen-led offense limited to 223 yards offense and made up for rookie kicker Tyler Bass missing 2 of 3 field-goal attempts, a 43-yarder that was wide right in the second quarter and a 44-yarder that sailed wide left with 5:30 remaining.
The game was decided in the third quarter, when the Bills went up 10-3 on Allen’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to cap an 11-play, 66-yard opening drive.
Jackson responded by marching the Ravens 66 yards on 15 plays before throwing the interception on third-and-goal from the 9. Johnson jumped in front of the pass intended for Mark Andrews and took off up the right sideline, following a lead block from Tre’Davious White.
Johnson said he initially thought about going down after catching the ball, before seeing no one in front of him.
“I caught the ball and kind of looked down, but then I looked up and saw a whole bunch of green grass to that side of me,” he said. “At that point, there’s one person I have to beat. And that’s No. 8 (Jackson).”
Johnson wasn’t touched until a mob of Bills players jumped on his back and brought him down in the end zone.
The Bills advanced to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1994 on their way to making — and losing — their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Buffalo also extended a season in which it has broken numerous droughts by claiming its first AFC East division title in 25 years and, with last week’s victory over Indianapolis, winning its first postseason game since the same year.
The Bills will play the winner of the AFC’s other divisional playoff between Cleveland and Kansas City on Sunday.
Buffalo has won eight straight, matching its best streak since 1990. The 13 regular-season victories matched a franchise record in a season the Bills broke numerous single-season records on offense, including scoring 501 points.
The fifth-seeded Ravens (12-6) had their season come to an end after leading the NFL in yards rushing for a second consecutive year.
Baltimore clinched its third playoff berth in three years by winning its final five regular-season games. The winning streak came after a 1-4 skid capped by a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh on Dec. 2 in a game rescheduled three times because of coronavirus issues.
Jackson was 14-of-24 passing for 162 yards and had 42 yards rushing on nine carries. Allen completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards.
Packers 32, Rams 18
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the top-seeded Packers into the NFC championship game.
Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered Los Angeles’ vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.
The Packers, chasing their first Super Bowl berth in a decade, reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the past seven seasons. It will be their first at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime.
Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC’s No. 6 seed and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its last three conference championship game appearances.
Saturday’s game showed what a home-field advantage can mean, even with far less than capacity on hand because of the pandemic. The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans, but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead with snow flurries falling for much of the first half.
That crowd chanted “MVP!” during the closing minutes to salute All-Pro quarterback Rodgers.
Buoyed by that crowd, the Packers (14-3) often seemed on the verge of putting the game away. But the Rams (11-7) kept hanging around. Green Bay finally sealed the victory with a 58-yard completion from Rodgers to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left.
Rodgers completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards, and Aaron Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. Goff was 21-for-27 for 174 yards and a TD less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.