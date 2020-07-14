MIKE STILL
Tennessee saw its eighteenth day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Northeast Tennessee saw 70 new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County led the area Tuesday in new cases, adding 29 for a total of 277 and 5 deaths. Washington County followed with 17 new cases for a pandemic total of 293 and no deaths, while Carter County added 12 cases for a total of 120 and 2 deaths.
Sullivan County’s increase topped Monday’s 27-case climb.
Greene County’s pandemic totals climbed by 6 cases to 157 and 2 deaths, and Hawkins County saw 4 new cases for 95 and 2 deaths during the pandemic.
Unicoi County added 1 case for 61 and no deaths, and Johnson County remained at 49 cases and no deaths
Statewide, Tennessee added 1,514 new cases and 18 deaths Tuesday for pandemic totals of 66,788 and 767. Total testing reached 1,713,320 Monday, for 15.69 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 77,673 positive results and 993,647 negative.
Tuesday’s report marks an eighteenth day of 1,000-plus daily cases during the pandemic.
In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 3,650 (122 positive, 3,528 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 6.43 percent
- Sullivan, 9,322 (277 positive, 9,045 negative) of 158,348, or 5.89 percent
- Washington, 9,115 (329 positive, 8,786 negative) of 129,375, or 7.05 percent
- Johnson, 2,815 (49 positive, 2,766 negative) of 17,788, or 15.83 percent
- Carter, 4,085 (181 positive, 3,953 negative) of 56,391, or 7.24 percent
- Greene, 4,992 (181 positive, 4,811 negative) of 69,069, or 7.23 percent
- Unicoi, 1,814 (87 positive, 1,746 negative) of 17,883, or 10.14 percent
The LENOWISCO Health District added 9 cases Tuesday for 89 and 4 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County saw 7 new cases for a pandemic total of 47 and 2 deaths. Lee County added 2 cases for 22 and no deaths. Scott County’s total remained at 16 cases and 2 deaths and Norton remained at 4 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 72,443 cases and 1,977 deaths Tuesday – increases of 801 and 9, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 913,295 of 8.63 million state residents, or 10.58 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 828,017 people have been tested to date, or 9.59 percent.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 4,861 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 5.62 percent.
Test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 1,430 of 23,423, or 6.11 percent
- Norton, 526 of 3,981, or 13.21 percent
- Wise County, 1,837 of 37,383, or 4.91 percent
- Scott County, 1,068 of 21,566, or 4.95 percent