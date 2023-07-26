Whether by a river bank or pond’s edge, the odes are one of summer’s most commonplace insects. “Odonates,” better known as dragonflies, are insects with long, often brightly colored bodies, two pairs of membranous wings and large compound eyes.

Dragonflies are extremely efficient aerial predators. According to an article by Betty S. Franz published in “Popular Mechanics” on July 23, 2013, dragonflies hunt, and eat, a lot. They consume 10 percent to 15 percent of their own weight per day on pesky insects, including mosquitoes and various flies.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you