Whether by a river bank or pond’s edge, the odes are one of summer’s most commonplace insects. “Odonates,” better known as dragonflies, are insects with long, often brightly colored bodies, two pairs of membranous wings and large compound eyes.
Dragonflies are extremely efficient aerial predators. According to an article by Betty S. Franz published in “Popular Mechanics” on July 23, 2013, dragonflies hunt, and eat, a lot. They consume 10 percent to 15 percent of their own weight per day on pesky insects, including mosquitoes and various flies.
All odes are predators, feeding on other insects, but they are harmless to humans. Despite an enduring myth, they cannot sting. They are capable of biting, but will not do so unless they are handled in a careless manner.
Europeans have long linked dragonflies with sinister forces. Some common names for dragonflies, such as darners, come down from older names such as “devil’s darning needle.” Swedes call dragonflies “troll spindles” and Norwegians refer to them as “eye pokers.” Some cultures in South America call dragonflies “horse killers” and others refer to them as caballito del diablo, or the “devil’s little horse.” Some residents of the Southern United States refer to dragonflies as “snake doctors,” believing these insects can stitch and repair any injuries that a serpent suffers.
It’s no wonder some people fear a harmless and rather beneficial insect. The truth is anyone with a mosquito problem should welcome dragonflies with open arms.