BLOUNTVILLE - Albert R. Duncan, Jr., 75, of Blountville, Tennessee, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and had retired from Tennessee Eastman. Albert’s hobbies were fishing and shooting his guns. He loved to watch his grandchildren participating in sports.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nora Duncan; his stepmother, Sarah Watkins; brother, Henry Duncan; and two sisters, Dorothy Hall and Bertie Newman.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Davis and husband Scott; son, Jason Duncan and wife Karen; grandchildren, Jared Davis, Zane Davis, Kayla Mullins and her husband Carter, and Kaden Duncan; mother of his children and friend, Lillian Bostic and her husband, Russell, brothers, C.B. Duncan and wife Dottie, Wilmer Duncan and wife Evelyn, and Lynn Duncan and wife Joann; sister, Ann Frazier and her husband Alan; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to the staff at Christian Care Center of Bristol and Scott Steffey for the loving care that they provided.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN., with Pastor Ernest Steffey and Rev. Jack Wright officiating.