WISE — L.F. Addington Middle School students will have a new gymnasium in just over a year.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said Monday almost all administrative pieces are in place to break ground for the gym project around Sept. 1.
The board in July approved a design-build contract with engineering firm Thompson & Litton and builder Quesenberry’s, Inc. for a $3.6 million fixed-price contract out of $9 million in unspent federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The gym is expected to be a standalone building connected to the school by a covered walkway. Along with an entrance vestibule, office space and storage and maintenance rooms, the gym could feature retractable basketball goals and equipment to adapt the gym to volleyball use.
Goforth said school board and county Board of Supervisors approval is in place to use the ESSER funds, and he added that the supervisors have committed to help complete the project if additional funds are needed.
With a planned Sept. 1 groundbreaking, school Facilities Director Gary Lawson said the gym could be ready for use by the start of the fall 2024 semester.
In Monday’s School Board meeting, the board voted to delay consideration of the most recent round of Virginia School Board Association recommended policy manual updates at the request of board member Stephanie Kern.
Kern said she wanted to review the policy AF, which deals with the content of school divisions’ biennial comprehensive plans.
According to the recommended policy, those plans include strategies for improving students’ educational achievement; assessment of achievement objectives; forecast of and planning for enrollment changes and any consideration of school consolidation; evaluation of any regional program/service cooperation or planning with neighboring school systems; a division education technology plan; assessing school needs and evidence pf community /parental participation in the planning process and; a plan for parent and family involvement in school and parent partnerships.
Policy AF also includes, starting with the 2024-25 school year, a division-wide literacy plan for grades pre-K-8 along with its posting on the division website along with job description and contact information for associated reading specialists.
In other business, the board approved the transfer of Wise Primary School principal Susan Mullins to the same position at L.F. Addington Middle School. Wise Primary assistant principal Chad Hood will replace Mullins as interim Wise Primary principal, and Elizabeth H. Wallace replaces Hood as interim assistant principal.
