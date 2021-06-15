Less than a week before he could celebrate his second Father’s Day with his daughter, Joshua Caylin “Josh” Alexander was killed Monday by another man as they apparently argued about stolen property.
The man accused of shooting Alexander — Randy R. Canter, 23, Johnson City, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge.
Washington County General Sessions Judge Janet Hardin appointed the public defender’s office to represent Canter.
In a barely audible voice, Canter asked if there was any way his $100,000 bond could be reduced.
“No sir. I’m not going to reduce your bond at this time,” Hardin said. “Your attorney can address that later, but right now I’m going to leave it right where it is.”
She set the case for Thursday so Canter can be in court with his attorney.
According to Johnson City police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday at 607 Twin Oaks Drive in the parking lot of the Road-runner Shell station, which also houses Dunkin Donuts and a laundromat. The building is near Milligan Highway’s crossing of Tenn. Highway 67.
Public Information Officer Heather Brack said that Alexander and Canter had been together earlier that morning and had agreed to meet at the Roadrunner to talk about property that was recently taken from Alexander. Police did not release any details about what was taken from Alexander or by whom.
“The conversation led to an argument where Mr. Canter fired one shot striking Mr. Alexander in the chest,” Brack said. Canter initially left the scene, but returned later and was arrested.
According to his obituary, Alexander was engaged to be married and the couple had a young child.
Photographs on his and his fiancee’s social media pages show Alexander holding his daughter, cuddling her and playing in the ocean and a pool.