ABINGDON, Va. — Officers with the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force arrested Donald Allen Edwards of Abingdon and seized multiple drugs and firearms from the search warrants executed at Edwards’ apartment and two storage units, according to a Friday press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.
Officers seized 419 grams of suspected fentanyl or heroin powder, around 1,600 suspected fentanyl pressed pills, approximately 23 pounds of marijuana and around 81 grams of powder cocaine or cocaine base, according to the release. Officials said approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, nine semi-automatic pistols, four semi-automatic rifles, two to three suppressors and one revolver were also seized at Edwards’ apartment and storage units.
Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 5, when officers from the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force executed federal search warrants on the suspect, the residence and two storage units, the release said. Edwards was charged with assault on a federal law enforcement officer and is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond, pending further narcotics trafficking and firearm charges.
The arrest came after three-month surveillance operations conducted by the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. The task force is comprised of members of the Virginia State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Lebanon Police Department, City of Bristol Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Southwest Virginia Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force which is comprised of members of the Virginia State Police, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Norton Police Department.