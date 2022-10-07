Donald Allen Edwards.jpg

Donald Allen Edwards was arrested on Oct. 5.

ABINGDON, Va. — Officers with the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force arrested Donald Allen Edwards of Abingdon and seized multiple drugs and firearms from the search warrants executed at Edwards’ apartment and two storage units, according to a Friday press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.

Officers seized 419 grams of suspected fentanyl or heroin powder, around 1,600 suspected fentanyl pressed pills, approximately 23 pounds of marijuana and around 81 grams of powder cocaine or cocaine base, according to the release. Officials said approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, nine semi-automatic pistols, four semi-automatic rifles, two to three suppressors and one revolver were also seized at Edwards’ apartment and storage units.

Multiple firearms and ammunition were also seized, officials said.

