What was a fourth, add-on industrial site for Project Intersection will become the first site with a tenant in 2024, when Internet service company EarthLink opens its building. Construction of the building will begin this spring.
NORTON — From moving a power line to dynamiting a mine highwall to seeing the start of a new business site leveled and ready for a new building, Craig Seaver says 2023 will be a giant step for regional industrial and commercial development.
Project Intersection is the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority’s first ground-up development project since the authority was founded four years ago under state legislation to enhance regional economic cooperation.
Project Intersection got its start in 2017 as a concept for three ready-to-build commercial/industrial sites with main water, sewer and power connections at each site. The 180-acre project was also the first in Virginia based on cooperation and revenue sharing between a team of localities. In LPRIFA’s case, that became Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and Norton.
Seaver, the LPRIFA coordinator, said Intersection has been like a Bob Ross painting with a range of happy funding accidents as seven state and federal agencies saw the benefits of the project and added to what has become more than $22.4 million in project funding.
The biggest happy accident will be completed in early 2024, with the opening of the 28,000-square-foot EarthLink customer service center on top of the demolished highwall.
That building was not even thought of in the original concept until EarthLink officials came to the area and saw the view of High Knob.
“We’re now in the design phase for the EarthLink building and things are looking good to start construction around April or May and have it ready to occupy in early 2024,” said Seaver.
“Contractors have been grading the initial three sites to make them site-ready, and we’re working on phases 2 and 3 to complete the access road to the sites from Hawthorne Drive and install water and sewer lines and connections.”
Seaver said that what was an unintended fourth site is helping highlight the original three sites.
“For years, people have been asking us when Project Intersection is going to get started,” said Seaver.
“We’ve been doing plenty of work in the past four or five years, but now you can see the results when you’re driving along U.S. Route 23 and see the work on pad three or drive along U.S. Route 58 and see the work on the ridge.”