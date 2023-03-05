Project Intersection progress, 11-22-2022

What was a fourth, add-on industrial site for Project Intersection will become the first site with a tenant in 2024, when Internet service company EarthLink opens its building. Construction of the building will begin this spring.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — From moving a power line to dynamiting a mine highwall to seeing the start of a new business site leveled and ready for a new building, Craig Seaver says 2023 will be a giant step for regional industrial and commercial development.

Project Intersection is the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority’s first ground-up development project since the authority was founded four years ago under state legislation to enhance regional economic cooperation.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you