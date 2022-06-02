A large storm that moved through Johnson City Thursday afternoon knocked down several trees, including this tree on East Tennessee State University's campus between the D.P. Culp Center and Nicks Hall. The storm also scattered debris and broken glass across campus.
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Kingsport man arrested after East Carters Valley chase
-
Mother files $2.5 million lawsuit against Hawkins County BOE
-
Biotechnology firm in Wise plans to expand, add 100 workers
-
Carson Peters changes his school plans because of new momentum in his career
-
Lady Spartans blank Northwood in regional semifinals