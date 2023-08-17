A Times News' Special Report coming this weekend Aug 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email A marker on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport celebrates Brownie McGhee. Rob Walters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brownie McGhee grew up in Kingsport and put the Model City on musical map.McGhee’s music encompassed folk, acoustic blues, rhythm and blues and protest songs. He appeared in movies, on television and Broadway.For years, federal agents tracked McGhee’s movements and spied on him through confidential informants, according to records obtained by the Times News.Coming this weekend, the Times News will publish a Special Report: “The Brownie McGhee FBI files” LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Politics Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Children’s book illustrator MacKenzie Haley to visit Johnson City Public Library Wise County teacher arrested on sex charges Texas Roadhouse relocates with room for 60 more guests United Way celebrates regional kickoff in Kingsport New Chuckey Depot exhibit highlights Johnson City's railroad history Hawkins County Schools receive grants ON AIR Local Events