APPALACHIA — Artists have got to eat just like other people.
That comment, attributed to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s advisor Harry Hopkins, is behind a piece of art a year younger than the 1938 Appalachia Post Office.
Teresa Robinette, director of the Charles Harris Gallery in the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, is hoping that the U.S. Postal Service will look at conserving one of approximately 1,400 murals commissioned in the 1930s by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Section of Fine Arts.
Robinette said the murals were part of a project to employ artists while decorating post offices and other federal buildings with local scenes.
The Appalachia mural, titled “Appalachia,” was painted by a Minnesota artist, Lucile Blanch, and was hung over the postmaster’s office door in 1940. Robinette said the oil-on-canvas scene depicts the town at a time when it was a bustling coal and rail center.
“Blanch was one of a relatively few artists who actually came to the sites they were painting,” said Robinette. “You can look at the painting and recognize a lot of the existing downtown and neighborhood across the Powell River. She came to town and stayed in one of the hotels that existed in town then.”
Blanch had already gained recognition in the 1920s and early 1930s and was awarded a Guggenheim Foundation fellowship in 1933 for her artwork. Robinette said she and her sculptor husband, Arnold Blanch, developed a friendship with muralist Diego Rivera and his wife, Frida Kahlo, when the four lived in San Francisco, and that time may have influenced her work.
By 1938, Robinette said, Blanch was one of approximately 850 artists commissioned by the Treasury Department and one of 162 women in the project. After painting a mural for the Fort Pierce, Florida, Post Office, she began the Appalachia mural and went on to do three more in Mississippi, Kentucky and Georgia.
Robinette said she first learned of the Appalachia mural around 2015, and she contacted Postal Service officials about conserving Blanch’s work.
“They said there had been a cleaning in 2015 and that it was in good condition,” Robinette said. “Around that time, there had been several post offices closed across the country ,and I was concerned about what would happen if the Appalachia Post Office ever closed.”
Robinette credited the post office staff with keeping the Blanch mural as clean as they can, but the 82-year-old work is showing its age. Sunlight from the windows along with heat and cold from people entering and leaving the building at all hours can contribute to future deterioration, she added.
“It’s been a soft spot in my heart,” Robinette said. “A lot of these murals have gone as their homes have been closed or demolished.
“There is some visible cracking and loosening in some areas,” said Robinette. “If there was some way it could be placed in another local venue, that would help. It needs a little TLC.”
Blanch’s work also represents an “awakening” interest in women artists, Robinette said. Georgia O’Keefe was a contemporary of Blanch, she said, and Jackson Pollock’s wife, Lee Krasner, is gaining new recognition apart from her famous husband.
“It is one important example of those artists’ work and, by virtue of who painted it, deserves to be preserved,” Robinette said.