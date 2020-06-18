Compton inks with Averett

On Wednesday evening outside of the high school, senior setter Makkenzie Compton signed her national letter of intent with Division III Averett University in Danville, Virginia.

“I chose Averett because it’s a great school and they have a great atmosphere,” Compton said. “It’s four hours from here, but it felt like home talking to the coaches.”

The left-handed Compton played a key role in the Lady Rebels’ return to the 2019 state tournament for the fifth consecutive season and 31st appearance overall. She is the second senior from the team to sign, as outside hitter Abbey Jayne signed with King University back in the fall.

Compton was part of four Three Rivers Conference regular season titles, four district tournament titles and four regional tournament titles. She was twice an all-conference selection at setter.

“The coaches said they liked me because I’m feisty,” she said. “I’m not afraid of anything and I won’t back down.”

Compton also had offers from Walters State, Mary Baldwin and two schools in Illinois.

Compton, who is also an outstanding player on the softball field, said she is fully committed to playing volleyball for the Cougars.

“I thought about playing softball and they have a really good team, but where I’m going into nursing, it wouldn’t mix,” she said. “Montreat looked at me for softball, but volleyball has my heart.”