Longtime D-B assistant Dygert takes charge of Lady Indians volleyball

“The Dobyns-Bennett volleyball program is very lucky to have Patricia Dygert as the next head volleyball coach,” Frankie DeBusk, D-B’s athletic director, said in a release from Kingsport City Schools. "She is a person of high character, a person that loves students, and a person that is very knowledgeable in the sport of volleyball."

A native of Sarasota, Florida, Dygert has served as Lady Indians assistant volleyball coach since 2014. During her time, the 2018 and 2019 teams placed third in the TSSAA Class AAA tournament and placed fifth in the 2014 state tourney. In addition to her duties with Dobyns-Bennett, Dygert was named the 2013 coach of the year with the Tri-City Titans program.

"I am very humbled to be named the Dobyns-Bennett head volleyball coach," Dygert said. "I have had a great experience as an assistant coach at D-B and loved being a part of the Tribe community. l am honored to continue the culture of such an accomplished program. I look forward to further building a team of champions in the classroom, on the court, and in the community."

"Dygert has been around the program for many years with some highly talented players and coaches. She will be the next great volleyball coach to run our program and will carry on the winning tradition that our program has enjoyed the last several years," DeBusk said.

Dygert replaces Haley Price, who took over as coach of the Louisburg (N.C.) College volleyball program on Monday

An art teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, Dygert also has served as coach of the Kingsport Volleyball Club for nine years.

She earned an associate degree from Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida, and a bachelor’s degree, with a major in art education, from Virginia Intermont, and was a defensive specialist and setter at both schools. After graduation she served as an assistant coach for VI.