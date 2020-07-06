Learn about camping, photography and more during week seven of Summer in the Park

KINGSPORT — The seventh week of Summer in the Park is about to begin at Warriors Path State Park, with activities for every interest.

The park’s award-winning series of activities is taking place this year with new safety protocols due to COVID-19, including preregistration requirements for some activities. To preregister or to view a complete schedule of events, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.

Below is a rundown of some of the activities taking place this week.

Tuesday, July 7

9:30 a.m. — People Tracks: Every living thing changes the land it lives on. How have people changed the park land? Meet at the Open Air chapel to begin a short hike to track down signs of the many folks who have touched this land. Please preregister.

2 p.m. — Camping Catastrophe: Have some fun while finding out how NOT to go camping. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

5 p.m. — Soil Studies: It’s not just plain old dirt! Come dig into some new discoveries about the soil beneath our feet. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.

Wednesday, July 8

8 a.m. — Birding by Ear: Bird songs are more than just pretty music! Enjoy a morning “bird concert” and learn to recognize the songs and calls of our common East Tennessee birds. Bring your ears and your curiosity to the Duck Island kiosk, between the parking lot and the recreation building. Please preregister.

1 p.m. — Dream Catchers: Let’s make these “catchy” little decorations, inspired by Native American craft. Meet at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. — Nature Art: You’ll be amazed at how creative you can be with nature’s own “crayons.” Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create your own natural masterpiece. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

Thursday, July 9

3 p.m. — Insect Art: Insects have some amazing colors and patterns. Let’s use insects as “living models” for our art. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A Wildlife Ambassador will be at the Open Air Chapel to give you a chance to meet the owl. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. — Nature Photography: Find out how to use even the simplest camera as a way to conserve natural memories. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a slide-illustrated nature photography lesson. In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.

Friday, July 10

9:30 a.m. — Nature Photography Walk: Come practice your camera skills, or just come to enjoy the natural beauty. Bring your camera if you have one, and drive to the camp store. We’ll caravan to the start of our walk. Please preregister.

10:30 a.m. — Plant Defenses: They don’t look too stressed, but even plants have their troubles! Find out how our green neighbors deal with the troubles of life. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to begin a short walk.

9 p.m. — Campfire: What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Saturday, July 11

10 a.m. — Turtle Talk: Meet some real, live “shelled friends” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

1 p.m. — Animal Charades: Explore your wild side and show off your acting skills with a fun game of animal charades. See if you can walk, talk, and squawk like the animals in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

5 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss the natural fun — for the young or the young at heart! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

Sunday, July 12

9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.