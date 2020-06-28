Week six of Summer in the Park to feature games, hikes, campground parade

KINGSPORT — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday week and weekend, plenty of activities are coming up at Warriors Path State Park.

The sixth week of Summer in the Park begins Tuesday and will culminate with Independence Day activities on Saturday. A selection of activities is below.

To view the complete schedule of activities or to preregister, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.

Tuesday, June 30

9:30 a.m. — Hike Lake Hollow: Enjoy a leisurely hike through the Lake Hollow Trail and explore some of the unique habitats our animal neighbors call home. Meet at the camp store. Please preregister.

11:30 a.m. — Animal Charades: Play an old favorite with a new twist. See who can act out the best critter! Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

6 p.m. — Tracking: Find out how to be a “wildlife detective” — how to read the tracks, dens and other signs of our fellow creatures. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

Wednesday, July 1

8:30 a.m. — Native Trees Hike: Come hike under our native trees and get to know them a bit better. Meet at the pool parking lot. Please preregister.

2 p.m. — Build a Cabin: Less than 100 years ago, the park was farmland and farmhouses, not playgrounds and campsites. Come create a little model log cabin with some sticks, glue and creativity. Meet at the main bathhouse.

6 p.m. — Noisy Toys: How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some beautiful music. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

Thursday, July 2

9 a.m. — Hike Paw Paw Creek: Come hike a remote wetland trail. Discover the amazing natural diversity in these lush, green woods. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Please preregister.

10 a.m. — Pine Cone Bird Feeders: Let’s make a snack for our feathered friends! Meet at the main bathhouse, and you’ll be able to bring back home your own little bird feeder.

5 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A “Wildlife Ambassador” will be at the Open Air Chapel from 5-6 p.m. to meet with groups of 20 people at a time. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

Friday, July 3

10:30 a.m. — Four-Legged Friends Hike: Let’s go hiking with our puppies! Bring your dog along on this easy hike through the woods. Note that all dogs must be on a leash. Meet at the main bathhouse.

11:30 a.m. — Bike Hike to the Overlook: Let’s travel together, on bicycle and on foot, to search for signs of the people and the wildlife that have traveled here. Pedal down to the camp store. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Please preregister.

7 p.m. — Sunset Hike on Ridgetop Trail: Watch the sun go down across the green hills. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the trailhead. This is a short, but rather steep hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down. Please preregister.

Saturday, July 4

10 a.m. — Bead Craft: Create your own beaded necklace or bracelet. Park staff will bring the beads; you supply the patient fingers! Meet at the main bathhouse.

2 p.m. — Campground Parade: Decorate your wagon, your bicycle, your stroller or even your dog’s leash! Come join us as we begin a “mini parade” at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. — Old Timey Games: Enjoy some good old fun! Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

8 p.m. — Campfire: What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire and some traditional riddles. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Sunday, July 5

9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel,or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.