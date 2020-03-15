Kids Fishing Day returning to Natural Tunnel next month

DUFFIELD — It’s almost time for Kids Fishing Day at Natural Tunnel State Park, but organizers need community support to make the event a success.

Event details

Kids Fishing Day will be held April 25. Hosted by the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the park, the event typically draws 300 children under the age of 12.

Now in its 24th year, the event welcomes many underprivileged children who might never have had the opportunity to go fishing.

Donations needed

With the help of the community, organizers hope to give each child a prize, such as a rod and reel, tackle box or other type of fishing equipment. In order to purchase the prizes, donations are needed by April 10. All sponsors will be recognized before, during and after the event.

How to help

Checks should be made payable to Children’s Fishing Fund and mailed to Kevin Green, 3054 Manville Road, Gate City, VA 24251. Prizes or gift certificates can be mailed to the same address or picked up by an organizer. To arrange a pickup time, call (423) 571-3444.

Learn more

For more information, call (423) 571-3444, email [email protected] or search for “Kids Fishing Day at Natural Tunnel” on Facebook.