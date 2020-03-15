First Presbyterian to hold three concerts in April

KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church is hoping to build on the growing success of its performing arts series.

In April, for the first time, the church will host three concerts in one month, and tickets to each one are available now. Mark Davis, director of music ministries for the church, said he’d like to see a sellout crowd for all three performances.

“Coming off the success of last year’s series and this year’s opener with Chanticleer, which was a complete sellout, we’re really hoping to capitalize on that constituency and for people to realize the value of experiencing music produced at this level,” Davis said.

April 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Lynelle Jonsson and Wayne Johnson

Lynelle Jonsson’s versatile voice has been heard in a multitude of styles in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and many of the world’s greatest performance halls. In addition to her many television appearances, she has served as an ambassador to the armed forces, performing more than 500 United Service Organizations (USO) shows worldwide.

Wayne Johnson has appeared as a piano soloist throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Latin America. In addition to concertizing, he has served as accompanist for the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldier’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.

“I’m even going to sing on that concert, too. A couple duets with her I’m looking forward to,” Davis said.

April 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Blue Highway

Blue Highway has been praised by peers, fans and media alike, earning a multitude of industry awards, including a Dove Award, plus three Grammy nominations. Blue Highway is rolling on with a rich legacy, carried on by three powerhouse songwriters and vocalists.

“The most well-known of the three (performers) is the highly decorated Blue Highway bluegrass ensemble,” Davis said, adding that this performance will be the most likely to sell out.

April 30 at 7:30 p.m.: The Paramount Chamber Players

The Paramount Chamber Players is a select ensemble of regional artists whose virtuosity exudes a global level of professionalism. Committed to perform both vibrant interpretations of the masterworks and fresh manifestations of new works, the Paramount Chamber Players create an unforgettable encounter with living art, leaving a lasting impression.

“It has been such a significant group and celebrated their 15th anniversary,” Davis said, “but also they’re entering a new era as they have a new artistic director and are taking a fresh new beginning to their life going forward, and that’s very exciting, too.”

Tickets

Because three concerts are taking place in the same month, the church will offer a ticket package for the first time. Those who would like to attend all three concerts can purchase the package at a discounted rate, Davis said.

To purchase tickets online, visit firstpreskingsport.org and click on “Reservations.” Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (423) 245-0104 or in person at the church Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They can also be purchased at the door before each show, if they’re still available.