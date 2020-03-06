Confederate Flag Day celebration is Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE — A Confederate Flag Day celebration on Saturday will be the first official event held at the recently-opened Sullivan County Heritage Tourism Information Center. The celebration is held this time of year because March 4, 1861 marked when the First National Flag (Stars and Bars) was hoisted over the Confederate Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, according to event promotions from the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.

What: This special event will include a 21-gun salute, and special addresses by Dr. Phil Blevins, Ned Jilton II of the Times News and Billie Joe Holley, Commander of Vaughn's Brigade Sons of Confederate Veterans. The Keeling Camp #52, SCV Color Guard, will be presenting the colors. Captain Ric Dulaney and the 19th TN CSA will be in attendance with an honor guard.

When: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7.

Who: The event is sponsored by Vaughn's Brigade Sons of Confederate Veterans of East Tennessee and is hosted by the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.

Where: The Sullivan County Heritage Tourism Information Center, 1575 Hwy. 394, Blountville.