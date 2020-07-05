ODAC sets Sept. 11 for start of fall sports

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference has set Friday, Sept. 11 as the first date of play for its fall sports.

The announcement of the first allowable date of competition came as part of the conference’s adjustment in back-to-sports plans necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ODAC has 15 members and nine football-playing schools, among them Emory & Henry. The Wasps had been scheduled to kick off football season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at North Carolina Wesleyan.

“This adjustment allows member institutions adequate time to welcome student-athletes to campus and properly re-

socialize with a focus on a safe return to competition,” the ODAC said in a release. “Teams are free to schedule nonconference competition on an institutional basis when open dates are available in their respective schedules.

“The ODAC leadership has met regularly over the past several months to provide a framework for a return to fall competition with its primary focus on the health and well-being of ODAC campus communities, student-athletes, coaches, administrators and visitors.

“In addition to regular meetings with campus leadership, conference efforts have included the formation of a health and safety working group. This group, made up of member athletics directors and athletic trainers, has developed a set of guidelines for member institutions to use as they prepare for a resumption of athletic activity in the fall. The guidelines will be reviewed on a regular basis as national, regional, state and NCAA recommendations are updated.”

The ODAC also noted several changes to current scheduling policies, including a modification to the round-robin competition in men’s and women’s soccer.

The league’s other fall sports are volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and field hockey.