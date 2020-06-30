Upcoming Events as of June 29

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News. To submit an event, email [email protected] , fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.

Basketball

CAMPS

• MILLIGAN SUMMER CAMPS, for boys and girls ages 7-17, are set for July 20-24 at the school’s Steve Lacy Fieldhouse and at Colonial Heights Christian Church. Cost is $170 per child or $150 if registering multiple children. For Milligan alumni, the cost is $130/$85. Contact the basketball office at (423) 461-8332 or email at [email protected]

• TUSCULUM WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will host a Skills Camp on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Pioneer Arena on the Greeneville campus. The camp will be held in two sessions: 8 a.m.-noon for campers pre-K to fifth grade and 1-5 p.m. for those in grades 6-9. Cost is $60 per camper; register online at TusculumPioneers.com. Contact assistant coach Camden Boehner at (717) 321-5681 or [email protected] for more information.

Cycling

RACES

• QUILLEN 100, hosted by the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Quillen 100 is a 100-lap competitive relay (two to four riders) that begins at 5:30 p.m.; race fee is $40 plus a $3 sign-up fee. The Little Q is a 40-lap, beginner-friendly relay (two to four riders) that begins at 3 p.m.; race fee is $30 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee. Entry fees go up after July 14. All proceeds go to the Tri-Cities American Heart Association. To learn more, register or donate, go online at thequillen100.com.

Golf

FUNDRAISERS

• TUSCULUM FOOTBALL GOLF TOURNAMENT is set for Friday, July 17 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville. Registration and lunch begins at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $60 per person or $200 per four-person team. Hole and food sponsorships are available. Application forms are available at the Tusculum Athletic Department in Rankin Hall on the Greeneville campus. Contact assistant coach Cody Edwards at [email protected] or (423) 636-7456 to learn more.

• PIONEER FOOTBALL GOLF BENEFIT will be held Saturday, July 25 at Pine Oaks Golf Course in Johnson City. Teams consist of four players; entry fee is $220 ($55 per player). The event will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the 2020 David Crockett team, and Pioneers football attire will be on sale at the tournament. Because of the effects of the pandemic, donations instead of hole sponsorships are being requested; no matter the amount of the donation, the company will receive a sign on a random hole throughout the tournament. Contact coach Hayden Chandley at (423) 426-1185 or [email protected], or Crockett boosters Pat Loyd at (423) 677-6671, Kasey Marler at (423) 948-9237, Leigh Clark at (423) 262-7785, or Katie Fox at (423) 741-1345.

• TEE IT UP FOR BREAST CANCER golf tournament is set for Monday, Aug. 17 at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. Net proceeds from the event will benefit Susan G. Komen East Tennessee and programs that support local breast cancer patients in its 24-county service area. The cost is $100 per player; sponsorship opportunities are available. Go online at komeneasttennessee.org/TeeItUp/ or call (423) 765-9313 for more information.

Hiking

• HIKE LAKE HOLLOW at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport on Tuesday, June 30, starting at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the camp store. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• NATIVE TREES HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport starts at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. Meet at the pool parking lot. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• HIKE PAW PAW CREEK at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 2. Wear good hiking footwear and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is set for Thursday, July 2, starting at 9 p.m. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store to caravan out to the park backcountry. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• 4-LEGGED FRIENDS HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport starts at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3. Bring your dog — on a leash, please! — for this easy hike through the woods. Meet at the main bath house. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• SUNSET HIKE-RIDGETOP TRAIL at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the trailhead for this short, but rather steep, hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• HIKE THE BONEYARD at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport on Saturday, July 11, starting at 9 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and good hiking shoes and bring drinking water for the challenging 2- to 3-mile hike. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• NIGHT WOODS HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is set for Saturday, July 11, starting at 9 p.m. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bath house to begin the hike. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• HIKE THE DARWIN’S REVENGE TRAIL on Wednesday, July 15, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes, and bring drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• UN-NATURE HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport begins at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15. Meet at the main bath house. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. Wear good hiking footwear and drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of an invigorating hike. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL on Friday, July 17 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport starting at 9:30 a.m. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of the two-hour hike. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, starting at 9 a.m. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of the trail. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• 4-LEGGED FRIENDS HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is set for Saturday, July 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. Bring your dog — on a leash, please! — for this easy hike through the woods. Meet at the main bath house. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

• NIGHT HIKE TO FALL CREEK at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is set for Saturday, July 18, starting at 9 p.m. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store to caravan out to the park backcountry. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.

Running

FUNDRAISERS

• TENNESSEE STATE PARKS will host two virtual races on Independence Day weekend, July 3-6: the Red, White and Raptors virtual 5K or 1-Miler and the Virtual Firecracker Glow Run, which is for either 5K or a mile. Open to all skill levels, these virtual races can be run or walked from any location, self-timed at a participant’s own pace. Register for the Red, White and Raptors virtual race at redwhiteraptors.itsyourrace.com ($20 fee for 5K, $15 for mile); it benefits the Tennessee State Parks Birds of Prey program. Register for the Firecracker Glow Run at firecrackerglowrun.itsyourrace.com ($25 fee for 5K, $15 for mile); it benefits the Friends Group of Montgomery Bell State Park.

• PINNACLE 5K RUN/WALK, which benefits regional United Way organizations, is scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Bristol, Tenn., center. The Kids’ Run will begin at 8 a.m. that Saturday, followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 p.m. The event will follow coronavirus-related health safety protocols and be limited to 200 participants. Go online at athlinks.com/event/the-pinnacle-5k-runwalk-153023 to learn more.

• CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL BUTTERFLY RUN virtual 5K and 10K will take place Aug. 1-8. Participants may run, bike, walk, etc., anywhere that’s social distanced and safe in this benefit for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Go online at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Knoxville/ETCHButterflyRun to register or to learn more.

Soccer

CAMPS

• TUSCULUM’S JOY OF SOCCER camps have been rescheduled. The Coed and ID Camp, a day camp for boys and girls ages 13-under, will be held July 12-15; cost is $130. The Coed and ID Camp will be held in conjunction with but separate from the Girls High School Team and ID Camp, also set for July 12-15. For girls ages 14-up, the cost for the overnight camp $215 per camper. To register or learn more about the camps, contact coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or [email protected]

Softball

CAMPS

• TUSCULUM SUMMER PROSPECT CAMP will be held Tuesday, June 30, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Red Edmonds Softball Field on the university’s Greeneville campus. The camp — limited to the first 50 applicants — will teach advanced softball skills and give campers the opportunity to showcase their ability. Cost is $125; entry deadline is Friday, June 26. Contact Coach Huebner at (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131 or [email protected]

Volleyball

CAMPS

• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, is scheduled for July 27-28, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brooks Gym and the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA) on the university’s Johnson City campus. Check-in runs daily from 8:15-9 a.m. at CPA. Cost is $150, and the camp is limited to 60 participants. Register online at benaviavolleyballcamps.com.