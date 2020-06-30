TSSAA: Contact restricted; football, girls soccer delayed

Following Gov. Bill Lee’s extension of the state of emergency to Aug. 29 — an executive order that includes limitations against contact in high school sports — the TSSAA announced Tuesday that all member schools should be in compliance with the executive order in regard to athletic participation.

"While the governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball," the TSSAA said in a statement. "Based on the extension of the governor's order, football and girls soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled. We are in the process of developing regular-season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition."